Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 2,500 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00.

BYND stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. 4,662,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,212. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

