B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. 63,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

