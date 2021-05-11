BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $14.21 million and $3.41 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

