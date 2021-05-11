Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $716.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

