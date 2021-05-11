BidiPass Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $482,237.03 and $52,312.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

