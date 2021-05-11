Bifrost (BFC) Price Tops $0.15 (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Bifrost (BFC) has a market cap of $82.72 million and $1.03 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 536,822,115 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

