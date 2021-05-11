BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.19. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 132,493 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.