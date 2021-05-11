Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of BFRA stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 81,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.25. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is a boost from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

