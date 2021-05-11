BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,954. The company has a market cap of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

