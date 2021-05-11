Bitcashpay (BCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $5.13 million and $376,320.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

