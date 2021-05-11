bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.08 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00657161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00251708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.01163846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.81 or 0.00770487 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.