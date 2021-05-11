BitCoal Reaches One Day Volume of $1,519.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $54,672.97 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.41 or 0.00815842 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 435.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

