Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,043.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $6,043.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00269344 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001534 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

