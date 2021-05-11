Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $67.41 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $570.54 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $67.41 or 0.00121482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

