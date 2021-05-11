Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $7.10 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $378.95 or 0.00671644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $7.10 billion and approximately $2.86 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,420.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.42 or 0.02593750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,730,020 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.