Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $81,515.69 and $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

