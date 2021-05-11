BitcoiNote 1-Day Volume Reaches $153.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $92,208.43 and approximately $153.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,612,956 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

