BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.99 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00006436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $20,834.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,549,874 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,420 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

