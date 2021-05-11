Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,327.58

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $24,327.58 and approximately $1,049.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.56 or 1.01220283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00220535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

