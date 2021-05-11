BitMart Token Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BMX is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

