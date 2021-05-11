Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $90,505.75

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $90,505.75 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00032947 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.38 or 0.01515869 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,985,988 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,983 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

