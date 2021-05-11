BitWhite (BTW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161,307.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $185,621.22 and approximately $161,307.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

