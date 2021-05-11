BIZZCOIN Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $145,444.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

