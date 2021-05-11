BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

