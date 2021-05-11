Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 696,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

