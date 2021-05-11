BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $9.32 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $1.88 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00045457 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,653,001 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

