BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

