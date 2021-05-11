BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
