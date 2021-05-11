BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Boosted by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,831. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

