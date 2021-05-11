BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,882.79

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,882.79 and approximately $59.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007927 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.