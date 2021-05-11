Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

