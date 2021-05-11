Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $114.11 million and $170,250.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00005315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00084409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.65 or 0.09471266 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

