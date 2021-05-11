Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 4,647,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,407,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

