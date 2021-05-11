Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

