BNP Paribas Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) to “Neutral”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 342,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

