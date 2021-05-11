Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.98

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.98 and traded as high as C$38.13. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 51,153 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

