BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $4.39 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00007690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $356,595.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.08 or 1.00730648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00047932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00231051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003921 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

