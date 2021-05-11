Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/22/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.

4/13/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.

3/31/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,386.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,176.56.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.