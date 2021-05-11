Boosted Finance Price Tops $18.07 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.07 or 0.00031799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.08 million and $128,272.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 70.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

