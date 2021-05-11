Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.35. The company had a trading volume of 441,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.