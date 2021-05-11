Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 721,499 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The company has a market cap of £5.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.