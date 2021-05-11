Boson Protocol Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00005508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00695284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00018193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $994.87 or 0.01784221 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,477,270 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

