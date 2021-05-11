Boston Properties (BXP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Boston Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Boston Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

