Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 243860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -213.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
