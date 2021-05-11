Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 243860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -213.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

