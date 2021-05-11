BOX Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $489.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $489.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00287349 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001547 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

