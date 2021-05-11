Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Head to Head Survey

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 8.29 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -18.58

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 5 5 0 2.50

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas. It also has exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

