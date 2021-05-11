Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.82. 100,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

