Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.50 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,009. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

