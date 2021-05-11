Bray Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 233,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

