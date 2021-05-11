Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 826 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in salesforce.com by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 305,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,763. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,205,206 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

