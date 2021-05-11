Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $217.63. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

